Law enforcement agencies send their condolences after the passing of Chief Derrick Diggs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this morning the Fort Myers Police Department announced the passing of Police Chief Derrick Diggs.

Diggs served in law enforcement for over 46 years. He was first appointed to the Fort Myers Police Department in 2016 and has been a shining example of leadership in the community.

Diggs spent the last years of his career serving and protecting the city of Fort Myers and his impact on the community has not gone unrecognized.

Numerous law enforcement agencies and organizations have expressed their deepest condolences to the Chief and his family.

Chief Anthony Sizemore and the Cape Coral Police Department said " Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fort Myers Police Department during this difficult time. Chief Derrick Diggs will be missed."

Sheriff Rambosk from the Collier County Sheriff's Offices said Diggs was a tremendous partner in the SWFL law enforcement community. Diggs and Rambosk collaborated on several investigations and Diggs was always committed to criminal justice and community safety.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Plummer says our hearts are heavy this morning with the passing of Chief Diggs.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says "I'm truly saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Fort Myers Police Department Chief Diggs".

Anyone can send or drop off flowers at Diggs's patrol car which is parked in front of the Fort Myers Police Department headquarters.

The vehicle will be on display for the public to view.

