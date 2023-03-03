Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Tracking red tide in SWFL

We are tracking red tide across southwest Florida. Today at Tarpon Bay on Sanibel Island the smell was not as bad, but there are still dead fish washing up on the shore. Red Tide alerts stretch along the coast from Sarasota to Marco Island.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 07:57:35-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — High concentrations of red tide continue to show up along Florida’s gulf coast.

The latest water samples from this week from the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System show areas like Sanibel Island have moderate to high concentrations of red tide.

Fox 4 reporter Alexandra Rangel went to Tarpon Bay Beach to see the red tide impacts.

She came across several fish kills along the shoreline.

Tarpon Bay is one of the few beaches open on Sanibel Island.

Water samples on Tarpon Bay Beach showed red tide concentrations were high.

High Concentrations were also found on Bowman’s Beach and Lighthouse Beach, but both locations remain closed to the public.

It’s unclear how long this will last, but all signs are showing that it could intensify as we get closer to the warmer months where some of the conditions are best for algae growth.

Red Tide Articles

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM