Tracking red tide in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — High concentrations of red tide continue to show up along Florida’s gulf coast.

The latest water samples from this week from the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System show areas like Sanibel Island have moderate to high concentrations of red tide.

Fox 4 reporter Alexandra Rangel went to Tarpon Bay Beach to see the red tide impacts.

She came across several fish kills along the shoreline.

Tarpon Bay is one of the few beaches open on Sanibel Island.

Water samples on Tarpon Bay Beach showed red tide concentrations were high.

High Concentrations were also found on Bowman’s Beach and Lighthouse Beach, but both locations remain closed to the public.

It’s unclear how long this will last, but all signs are showing that it could intensify as we get closer to the warmer months where some of the conditions are best for algae growth.