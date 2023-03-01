Red tide alert issued for coastal Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of a red tide bloom in the following areas:

Caxambas Park (Caxambas Bay)

Collier Boulevard Boating Park (Flotilla Passage)

Lee Avenue (Big Marco Pass)

Marco Island

South Marco Beach

Health officials say the previous alerts issued for Barefoot Beach, Barefoot Beach State Preserve, Doctors Pass, Keewaydin Island, Marco Island Beach, Naples Pier, Seagate, and Vanderbilt Beach remain in effect.

The public should exercise caution in and around these areas.