Working to remove dead fish washing up on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Town staff members are working on Fort Myers Beach daily to remove dead fish that have started washing up.

The Town’s Environmental Services Manager started working last week with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to receive official approval in the form of a permit to use heavier equipment to remove the fish.

According to a press release, that approval was received on Monday, Feb. 27, and the Town is using equipment from Lee County starting Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

On Monday of last week, the Lee County Health Department reported that the Gulf waters around Lynn Hall Memorial Park near Times Square on Fort Myers Beach had been tested and found to have “alert levels” of Red Tide.

The Health Department also has an advisory that has been in place since Hurricane Ian about entering the Gulf or any other body of water due to the level of debris that landed in the water after the storm.