The Sanibel School welcomes back students

SANIBEL, Fla. — It has been a long-awaited homecoming for students from the Sanibel School.

On Wednesday the school will reopen its doors to students since Hurricane Ian hit.

Students were transferred over to San Carlos Park Elementary while the school was repaired.

After the hurricane, the school was unsafe for students to return but after 4 months of repairs school, officials say it’s now safe to return.

According to the Lee County School District, Sanibel school met the 9 criteria needed for students to return. That includes reliable power, potable water, and safe indoor air quality.

The school is safe to return to, but it is still a work in progress.

Lee Schools says contractors will continue to work on the school to finish details like painting drywall, installing carpet, and other finishing touches.