School leaders continue to assess damage, make plans for repairing campuses

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County school district says damages from Hurricane Ian have reached $230 million as they continue to make arrangements for repairs to affected campuses.

District spokesperson Rob Spicker confirmed the district submitted the new estimate to the Florida Department of Education on Nov. 1.

The figure is about $80 million higher, as was warned when the district first disclosed an estimate of $150 million in the weeks immediately after Ian.

The district has also updated the community on the status of the three most damaged campuses — Sanibel School, Fort Myers Beach Elementary, and Hector Cafferata Jr. Elementary.

School District of Lee County | Facebook Sanibel School

Sanibel School has been deemed structurally sound, Spicker said, and cleanup of the damage continues with students expected to return to the building early next year.

Lee County Schools | Facebook

A portable campus is being constructed to house students and staff of Cafferata Elementary on the grounds of Cape Coral Technical College. Construction is expected to be completed by December 5.

School District of Lee County | Facebook Fort Myers Beach Elementary

There has yet to be a final decision on Fort Myers Beach Elementary, which suffered extensive damage from flooding and wind.

"All options remain on the table," Spicker said. "The superintendent meets on a regular basis with a working group of staff and parents to keep them up to date."

