Swearing-in ceremony for new Fort Myers Police Chief

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There is a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for the new Fort Myers Police Chief on Wednesday evening.

Fox 4's Briana Brownlee sat down with incoming Chief Jason Fields last weekand talked about the importance of recruiting quality officers to protect and serve Fort Myers residents. When asked how he plans to take on the position in a growing city, and whether he's hoping to grow the department.

Fields has worked at the Fort Myers Police Department for 23 years.

Former Police Chief Derrick Diggs died on February 15, 2023, after a battle with cancer, following the search for a new chief.

The ceremony will start at 6 p.m., inside the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers.