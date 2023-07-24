Exclusive: Newly selected Fort Myers Police Chief sits down with Fox 4

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Honor, ethics, accountability, respect and teamwork.

Those five words on the outside of the Fort Myers Police Department headquarters are some of the standards newly selected chief Jason Fields wants to uphold, while keeping the city and its residents safe.

Fox 4's Briana Brownlee spoke with incoming Chief Fields in an exclusive, one-on-on interview Monday. His smile said it all as he introduced himself as Police Chief and laid out some of the issues he plans to address immediately.

One of his top priorities is the traffic many of us deal with every day. Major Fields said while fewer lives are being lost to violent crime in Fort Myers, more people are now dying on the roads.

"Traffic units is on my radar to be one of the first things I tackle," Major Fields said. "I want to make sure we have a very robust traffic unit because we are seeing increases in not only traffic homicides but crashes with serious bodily injury."

When asked why the people of Fort Myers should trust him in his new position, fields cited his 23-year-long career with FMPD.

"You don't make longevity in this career without being trusted," he said.

Fields is a native New Yorker, but has only ever served with FMPD. The Acting Major used to lead the Operations Bureau, which oversees patrol.

From his first shifts as an officer to now, he said he's learned a lot — including training in leadership with the FBI in Quantico and lessons from the late Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs, who Fields said he learned a lot from.

"I learned the value of technology and how we can use technology as an advantage to drive down crime. I also appreciate the value of community engagement," Fields said of his time with Chief Diggs.

Now, he must keep those lessons rooted in the department while maintaining stability during this change in leadership.

"I hear some terms out there that say we are divided; I think that is a very strong word," Fields said. "I walk around the department every single day and chit-chat with people, talk to people... that division is not there."

During the nearly two-hour sit down with him, Major Fields talked about the importance of recruiting quality officers to protect and serve Fort Myers residents. When asked how he plans to take on the position in a growing city, and whether he's hoping to grow the department.

"I want to create a culture where people want to work, they are happy coming to work," he said.

He went on to explain how social media, word-of-mouth recruitment and opportunities for specialized units can set FMPD apart. But that's not his only immediate challenge...

Fort Myers City Manager Marty Lawing recommended an external candidate for the job, twice, before City Council voted fields into the position. Fox 4 asked how he plans to balance that split decision.

"Constant communication, open communication. If you have that, I think everyone's success rate goes up because we will be able to understand each other."

And his biggest personal challenge? Major Fields said, it's himself.

"I hold myself high. I want to make sure I do a good job and I'll put a lot of pressure on myself."