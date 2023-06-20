City manager set to give recommendation on New Fort Myers Police Chief

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers will take a big step toward hiring the next Police chief.

The nationwide search to replace former Chief Derrick Diggs is down to four Canidetes.

They are Reo Hatfield, Gina Hawkins, Fort Myers Police Department Captain Jason Fields, and Fort Myers Police Department Captain Victor Medico.

Today during a city council meeting the City Manager will give his recommendation on who he believes should be chosen for the role.

Acting Chief Randall Pepitone told Fox 4 yesterday that city council members can then make their own choice.