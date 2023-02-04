Suspect in attempted armed robbery from January arrested again

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in an attempted armed robbery that led deputies on a cross-county chase last month is back in jail.

72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested by Lee County Sheriff's Office on January 11 after attempting to rob a Bank of America in Cape Coral.

On February 3, Schroeder was booked into Lee County Jail again, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill and Robbery with a Firearm.

Last month, Schroeder's bond was set at over $125,000. He was scheduled for arraignment for January's incident on February 13.