CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police say a 72-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with Wednesday's armed robbery.

Officers say it happened at Bank of America on Skyline Road and the suspect fled and led police on a chase.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies shut down traffic on I-75 just south of Alico Road.

Patrick Schroeder is charged with robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Cape Coral Police continue to investigate this crime.