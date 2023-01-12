New details revealed as attempted robbery suspect makes first appearance in Court

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officers say suspect Patrick Schroeder was actually at the Bank of America before the attempted armed robbery, trying to cash a check for $14,0000.

After he was told that the funds had to be held and could not be withdrawn, officers say that's when he got angry and went home.

He then changed clothes, spray painted a strike through the tag of his license plate, grabbed a shirt to conceal his face and returned to the bank with a rifle.

After seeing Schroeder approach the building, a security guard locked the doors and refused to let him in. The guard told detectives he got into his car and took off.

That same guard then called CCPD, and CCPD was able to locate Schroeder after a failed traffic stop, which led to a car chase between Schroeder and CCPD.

Once Schroeder made his way into Lee County Sheriff's jurisdiction, he was pit maneuvered in his older model black BMW and quickly apprehended.

Schroeder was booked into the Lee County jail just after 7:30pm on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning at the Lee County Court House, he made his first appearance, virtually, in front of a judge. With his family in the front row they all awaited what he would be charged with and how much his bond was set for.

With multiple charges, and three cases all regarding the same incident, his bond is set at over $125,000.

The charges include



Attempted Armed Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Resisting Arrest Without Violence

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Flee/Elude Police-Flee Elude LEO with Light Siren Active

Schroeder is set for an arraignment on February 13, 2023.