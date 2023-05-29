Southwest Florida honors men & women who served our country

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today there are several events throughout southwest Florida to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Bonita Springswill have a Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. at Riverside Park. The city will be shutting down Old 41 Road from Wilson Street to Childers Street at the time of the service.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In Cape Coral, the Coral Ridge Funeral Home will host its 42nd annual memorial day remembrance service. The service will start at 10 a.m.

The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a service at 11:30 a.m.

They will start with an opening ceremony with a veteran lunch and a documentary.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

And the Collier County Sheriff's Office will honor fallen soldiers at 2:30 p.m. at the Villa at Terracina Grand.

Plus, this afternoon at 3 p.m. there will be a nationwide moment of silence for those who have died serving our country.