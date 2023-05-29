The City of Bonita Springs holds Memorial Day Ceremony

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Bonita Springs and the City of Bonita Springs Veterans Advisory Committee invite the public to attend its annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The service will be located at downtown Bonita Springs Riverside Park and will begin at 9:00 a.m.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will include traditional commemorations such as the Posting of the Colors, the Presentation of the Blue/Gold Star Banners, a 21-gun salute, and the laying of the wreaths.

The service is organized by the all-volunteer City of Bonita Springs Veterans Advisory Committee.

Please be advised that there will be a road closure along Old 41 Road from Wilson Street to Childers Street during the ceremony from approximately 8 am to 11 am.

The City of Bonita Springs says the road closure will provide a more peaceful and dignified environment in which to conduct the ceremony.

For questions about the Memorial Day Service, please call City Hall at (239) 949-6262 or visit the City of Bonita Springs website [cityofbonitasprings.org].