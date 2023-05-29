Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery hosts 42nd annual Memorial Day service

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery, a Dignity Memorial® provider in Cape Coral, will host their 42nd Annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m., on Monday.

The event will be held in the Veterans Honor Garden located at 950 Chiquita Blvd S. and is open to the public.

The service will bring community leaders and veteran organizations together to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Special Guests will include the Gold Star Parents & Families; these are individuals who have lost an immediate relative while serving in the military.

“The annual Memorial Day observance is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the men and women who have served and who have sacrificed. We hope the families who join us for our remembrance service gain a deeper appreciation for the importance of honoring our military, whether it’s those currently serving or veterans who served in the past.” said Chuck Warren the U.S. Air Force Veteran and Program Chair.

Additional activities will include the opportunity for family members to take a rubbing of their loved ones’ names on the Honor Wall, a Memorial Wreath presentation, a ceremonial fly-over and salute by the Lee County Mosquito Control District, and a Motorcycle Ride-In by the American Legion and Patriot Guard Riders, and many more.

