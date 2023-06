SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Comission (SCCF) said Sanibel Island is on track for a record-breaking sea turtle hatchling season.

The island's first sea turtle nest of the year hatched on June 21. One week later, more than 380 hatchlings have since emerged.

This puts Sanibel on track for a record-breaking year.

As of June 28, 855 nests have been laid on the island. In 2022, a total of 736 nests were laid.