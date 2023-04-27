Sea turtle nests spotted ahead of nesting season

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sea turtle nesting season begins on Monday and will run through October 31.

But some residents have already spotted early nesting activity in Southwest Florida.

Residents have spotted nests on Casey Key in Venice, and Captiva Island.

The town of Fort Myers Beach wants to remind property owners they need to have long wavelength bulbs to protect turtles and hatchlings during the season.

Conventional lighting scares females from nesting and disorients hatchlings away from the gulf.

This can lead hatchlings to exhaustion, dehydration, and death from falling into storm drains.

Long wavelength bulbs that shield the bulb from the beach are encouraged because many structures and vegetation that previously shielded light from the beach are gone due to Hurricane Ian.

It is also important to draw the curtains at night.

Sea turtle biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say that “turtle glass” with 45% light transmittance may not be sufficient to reduce light visibility during nesting season.