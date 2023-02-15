Florida sees an increase in Sea Turtle nests

FL — In the year 2022 scientists documented 470 sea turtle nests in the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Better weather is one of the main factors for the increase in sea turtle nests.

The scientist said almost 60% of the nests were Loggerhead Turtles, while the rest were Green turtles. The hatchling pictured is making its first crawl into the ocean.

In Florida, the sea turtle nesting season runs from May to October. For more information on how to help save sea turtles visit https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/feature-story/what-can-you-do-save-sea-turtles