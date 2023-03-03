Public memorial service for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A memorial service for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs will be held tomorrow, March 3, at McGregor Baptist Church. The service will be open to the public.

The indoor service will begin at 10 a.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. to secure parking and seating.

McGregor Baptist Church is located at 3750 Colonial Boulevard. Enter at the light on Colonial, East of the Church. No entry will be permitted from Deer Run Farms Road.

After the indoor portion, the event will move outside near the church's pond.

A livestream of the service will be available here.

Donations can be made in Chief Diggs name at www.fortmyerspal.net.