Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Public memorial service for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs

Chief Derrick Diggs.jpeg
Fort Myers Police Department
Chief Derrick Diggs.jpeg
Posted at 7:15 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 19:15:17-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A memorial service for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs will be held tomorrow, March 3, at McGregor Baptist Church. The service will be open to the public.

The indoor service will begin at 10 a.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. to secure parking and seating.

McGregor Baptist Church is located at 3750 Colonial Boulevard. Enter at the light on Colonial, East of the Church. No entry will be permitted from Deer Run Farms Road.

After the indoor portion, the event will move outside near the church's pond.

A livestream of the service will be available here.

Donations can be made in Chief Diggs name at www.fortmyerspal.net.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM