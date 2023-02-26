Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs laid to rest

FORT MYERS, FLA — On Saturday family, friends and of course law enforcement came together to lay to rest our Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs.

His funeral was held Saturday in Toledo, Ohio as the community honored him at Epworth United Methodist Church.

Toledo - his hometown where he spent decades with the Toledo Police Department before coming here to Southwest Florida.

Diggs passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 15, 2023 at Promedica Toledo Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Diggs was an inductee at his school's hall of fame in 2013 for being a star quarterback in high school. He also played football at Adrian College where he earned a bachelor's degree in sociology and political science... and a master's degree in public administration from The University of Toledo.

Epworth United Methodist Church stated Derrick Diggs wanted to become a police officer ever since a visit to his elementary school by a Toledo Police Sergeant.

He achieved his childhood dream when he became a member of the Toledo Police Department in 1977. Chief Diggs served more than 46 years in law enforcement as we know serving his last few years in law enforcement right here in Southwest Florida as Police Chief for the City of Fort Myers.

Chief Diggs worked hard on community engagement programs in Toledo, Ohio as well as here in Fort Myers, Florida.

During Saturday's service, Diggs was remembered for his contributions to law enforcement and also remembered for his family side as many precious memories were shared.

Chief Diggs was 67 years old when he passed away battling cancer.