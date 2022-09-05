Paving portion of Nicholas Parkway project set to begin

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City workers will begin overnight paving across portions of Nicholas Parkway West beginning Tuesday.

Lane closures and detours will be in place along Pine Island Road, Santa Barbara Blvd., Trafalgar Parkway and Skyline Blvd. to allow for paving work along the corridor, according to an announcement from the city.

To limit interruptions to the daily commute, work will run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. Work is expected to last about two weeks.

However, homeowners are warned to expect noise from construction equipment and backup alarms, as well as temporary lighting in the work area.

City of Cape Coral

The overnight paving is being done as part of the Nicholas Parkway West Access Management and Waterline Project.