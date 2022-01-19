Road work causing traffic headaches, utility outages in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Work to improve the roadways along Nicholas Parkway is causing headaches in the neighborhood.

The project began Monday. When detours were announced last week, city leaders said drivers should expect moderate delays in the area.

Some drivers who called Fox 4 complaining about the issue Monday reported backups stretching two miles at times, as well as problems getting into the proper detours.

Furthering problems Monday, residents near the construction zone lost water for approximately eight hours. About 1,000 residential customers and 20 businesses were impacted. The city has warned residents there may be fluctuations in water pressure and even water color as work continues.

City officials assure residents the construction and inconvenience will ultimately lead to positive change. When the project is finished, traffic flow should be better. Nicholas Pkwy. should also be safer: the project will close some of the median openings and add left turn lanes at others.

Crews will resurface the pavement and upgrade drainage. The project will also replace 7,000 feet of water pipes with larger ones.

The current work at the Nicholas Pkwy. and Santa Barbara Blvd. intersection is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting. The city says the project should be completed by may.

