LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction delays on Nicholas Parkway have caused frustrations for Cape Coral residents for months.

City leaders have promised improvements to drainage, swales and paving on Nicholas Parkway West. The project also aims to add gutters and curbing along the road.

A spokesperson for the project said the West portion of the project will be done by the end of the month — four months behind schedule.

On Nicholas Parkway East, changes will include improvements to drains, water mains and roadways on. A spokesperson said this portion of the project should be completed by December of this year.

According to the Nicholas Parkway construction website, the delays have been caused by inclement weather and unforeseen underground circumstances.