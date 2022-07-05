Older brother accused of gun heist pleads not guilty

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The elder of two brothers accused of plotting and pulling off a burglary at a Cape Coral gun shop last month has pleaded not guilty.

14-year-old Felix Ayala did not appear personally at Tuesday's arraignment hearing at the Lee County Courthouse, but his attorney entered the plea on his behalf. Felix will be tried as an adult for his alleged role in the crime.

Felix and 11-year-old brother Lukis are accused of the early June heist at Guns 4 Less, where they allegedly made off with 22 guns, ammunition, and magazines. They are charged with grand theft and armed burglary.

Police say they located a notebook in which the pair planned the heist in great detail. Security footage released by investigators purportedly shows the brothers smashing cases in the shop and stealing the weapons.

Felix Ayala is due back in court Aug. 31.