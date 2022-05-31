MW Horticulture modified work order to take effect June 1

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The San Carlos Park Fire District verified that the piles at MW Horticulture Recycling Facility are at the maximum height to be under compliance with Fire Code.

However, SCPFD still says that a high fire danger risk still exists at the facility.

Because of the remaining high fire danger risk, MW Horticulture may not bring any new materials into the area until they can show consistency in pile temperature stability. The only exception is that new green material can accepted only on the west side of the facility.

MW Horticulture also need to show that the business has enough suitable space for any new material.

At the moment, one pile on the west side of MW Horticulture’s property is 37 feet, but shows less fire risk. SCPFD has given MW Horticulture 60 days to bring down the height of the pile to comply with Fire Code.

Reassessments of the facility will take place bi-monthly, according to SCPFD.

