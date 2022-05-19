Fire at recycling plant on eve of re-inspection

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — San Carlos Park Fire & Rescue Department will once again be at the MW Horticulture site Thursday to complete a re-inspection of the property.

Early Thursday morning, officials responded to an active fire at the plant, "within the mulch along Old U.S. 41," according to an official report. The fire was contained to a 10-foot square area and was quickly put out, along with some "several smoking areas" along Thomas Road near some heavy equipment.

A stop-work order has been in effect for several weeks, preventing the company from processing any organic material on the property until the fire chief is satisfied the business is in compliance with all fire codes and that smoldering from April's mulch fire has ceased.

An inspection performed May 13, the results of which were revealed Monday, did not satisfy those requirements and the stop-work order was left in place.

It was not specified what requirements of the code were not met, however on the business' Facebook page Monday, owner Denise Houghtaling says "one small spot in one roadway was short a few feet. The rest of the piles and 13 roadways are in compliance."

The post goes on to say they "will not stop until we are successful."

Crews doused flames, flare-ups and smoldering debris for 10 consecutive days after the fire first ignited, using more than 8 million gallons of water.

Officials believe the results of the re-inspection will be made public on Friday.