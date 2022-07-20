Milky water from bacterial decomposition impacting Matlacha Pass

MATLACHA, Fla. — Fox 4 first told you about a fish kill near Matlacha about a month ago. That fish kill was linked to low oxygenated water from bacterial decomposition of dying macroalgae.

Fox 4 received these new image taken yesterday from the Calusa Waterkeepers of Matlacha Pass State Aquatic Preserve. You can see the milky water, a byproduct of bacterial decomposition.

This can lead to additional oxygen depletion and mortality of aquatic fish and shellfish.

NOAA told Fox 4 last month that heavy freshwater runoff and above normal water temperatures can worsen this issue.