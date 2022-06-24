Watch Now
Milky white-colored water & fish kill Matlacha Pass

Fishermen in Matlacha awoke to a troubling sight last week- fish of all sorts floating on the surface with other fish at the surface gasping for air. This is just the latest fish kill to happen here in Southwest Florida over the years. An expert weighs in on what caused the lack of oxygen in the water.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jun 24, 2022
MATLACHA, Fla. — We are learning more about what caused a fish kill in Matlacha Pass last week.

NOAA says the fish likely died because of low oxygen levels in the water.

They say that is the reason for the milky white-colored water & fish kill event.

The white color is caused by sulfur particles that precipitate from H2S (hydrogen sulfide) produced from the bacterial decomposition of the macroalga Caulerpa.

Experts say this is not only happening in Matlacha Pass but north of that in Charlotte Harbor causing seagrass to die.

The state and other organizations are keeping an eye on this problem.

