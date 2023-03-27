Memorial brick laying ceremony for FWC Officer Julian Keen

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Public Service Academy added a 45th memorial brick in honor of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Julian L. Keen to its Fallen Officers Memorial on Monday.

The ceremony included brief remarks from The Florida Wildlife Commission, Public Service Academy Director Todd Everly, and the unveiling of the memorial brick with family members.

Julian Keen was off duty when he was shot and killed in LaBelle acting under the color of law to stop an individual who was driving recklessly in 2020.

The fatal shooting happened back on June 14, 2020, near Nobles Road and County Road 78 in LaBelle, where the officer's body was discovered.

Keen grew up in the Labelle and Immokalee areas and was only 30 years old when he died.

A jury found Eliceo Hernandez guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm earlier this month.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 30.