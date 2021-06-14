Collier Sheriffs and Collier Public Schools to remember Officer Julian Keen with new program announcement

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Today marks one year since the death of beloved FWC officer, Julian Keen.

Keen was shot and killed while off duty trying to follow a reckless driver.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office will remember the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer with a new program announcement.

The Julian Keen Foundation will start a new youth program to build on keen's legacy in Immokalee.

The announcement will be made at 2:30 pm.

Additional details will follow after the announcement.

