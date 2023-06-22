Man turns himself in in connection to Downtown Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department said a man has turned himself in in connection to a Downtown Fort Myers shooting earlier this year.

38-year-old Jeffrey Adam Burton turned himself in to FMPD's U.S. Marshall Task Force Officer Thursday morning.

On April 29, bystander Adam Rudlaff was shot several times as he was walking home in the area near Hendry Street.

We now know these shots were the result of an altercation involving Burton outside of The Lucky Screw restaurant, located at 1427 Hendry Street.

An arrest warrant for Burton was submitted earlier this month following investigation by FMPD's Homicide Detective and Intelligence Unit.

Burton is in the Lee County Jail.