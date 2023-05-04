Fort Myers mayor responds to biker gang shooting downtown

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Earlier in the week, Fort Myers Police told Fox 4 a shooting on Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers last Saturday was a conflict between biker groups who knew each other.

FMPD is now asking if anyone can identify the driver of a white pickup truck connected to that shooting. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on April 29.

Fort Myers Police Department,Facebook

Wednesday, Fox 4 spoke with Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, and asked him to help define a "biker group."

“It's my understanding it was an actual gang-type biker group,” said Anderson.

A gang, Anderson said, looks to cause problems in places like the scene off Hendry Street, which sent one person to the hospital.

“Let's be real and understand that an overwhelming percentage of bikers are professional people, but there is a percentage of them that they are fringe, and they are known for criminal activity,” said Anderson.

Fox 4 asked Mayor Anderson if the city has an issue with biker gangs.

"My initial response is going to be no. Do we have incidents where those fringe bikers who are involved in criminal activities, make their way into downtown...yes,” said Anderson.

But Anderson said the city has non-bikers who cause criminal activity as well.

Business owners like Raymond Aulen, who owns the Indigo Room near Hendry Street, called the shooting unusual.

“I think this particular incident is really unusual and a little bit isolated from what I can see because it was a biker thing,” said Aulen.

Mayor Anderson told Fox 4 the shooting was an uncommon occurrence.

“So as long as we are gonna have a downtown that is open to people to come down there and enjoy, we are always going to be at risk of those fringe people, those troublemakers showing up. But those incidents are far and few in between,” said Anderson.

To submit an anonymous tip to SWFL CrimeStoppers regarding the shooting or the driver of the white truck, call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or contact the Fort Myers Police Department.