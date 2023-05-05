Shooting victim released from hospital as Downtown Fort Myers enters holiday weekend

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, Adam Rudlaff who was shot several times while trying to walk home down Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers last weekend, is recovering at home.

Rudlaff told Fox 4 the busy holiday weekends like Cinco de Mayo, shouldn’t come with the risk of street violence.

Fort Myers mayor Kevin Anderson called the two groups responsible for the shooting 'fringe' biker gangs.

Rudlaff told Fox 4 that the two bullets that remain in his body, he says doctors say they cannot remove due to health risks.

“This is something that I am going to have to be afraid of every day until I die…this incident is going to live with me not just up here (points at his head), but physically inside of me and is going to stay there,” said Rudlaff.

Rudlaff recalls the moments from April 29, when he said he was walking home from work in downtown Fort Myers when a shooting broke out between two biker groups Rudclaff said he does not know.

“Just when i heard the bang and when I felt the pressure on my side,” said Rudlaff.

Mayor Anderson told Fox 4 gun violence is rare in downtown fort myers, and adds that problems with biker gangs within the city are not common either.

“As long as we are going to have a downtown that is open to people to come down there and enjoy, we are always going to be at risk of those fringe people, those trouble makers showing up,” said Mayor Anderson.

A response, on Friday, that Rudlaff said he took notice of and said he wants to speak with the mayor about.

“This is severely unusual for him to say something like that..you might anticipate a fight, people drinking but pulling weapons having multiple weapons on scene, no that shouldn't be on your book of pros and cons,” said Rudlaff.

Fort Myers police are asking people to help investigators identify the driver or location of this white pickup truck–which police say is connected to the shooting.

Fort Myers Police Department Fort Myers Police are seeking information on who was driving this truck last Saturday night when a man was shot in downtown Fort Myers.

Moving forward, Rudlaff said those two bullets that sit near his heart and punctured his lung are too risky for doctors to remove.

They are pieces from a night Rudlaff said he wished never happened, but said won't stop him from standing tall.

“I want to live my life normal again because this was close, those bullets are not in a very comfortable place,” said Rudlaff.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Adam Rudlaff and his family with his medical expenses.

Click here for the GoFund Me.

