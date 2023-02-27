Man sentenced for armed standoff at Fort Myers McDonald's

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of barricading himself inside a Mcdonald's with a gun.

Marlon Aaron Illescas was found guilty in December.

The defendant was found guilty following a Lee County trial in December.

Detectives say it happened around 11 a.m. on October 23, 2021, when Illescas was seen holding a gun at a restaurant on Palm Beach Boulevard.

The Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and the suspect pointed his gun at them and then ran to a nearby McDonald’s. The suspect fired shots at law enforcement as he ran and then barricaded himself inside the restaurant’s bathroom.

No one was hurt.