Man arrested after shooting at police, barricaded himself in McDonald's

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities arrested a man who barricaded himself inside of a McDonald's in Fort Myers Saturday morning after shooting at Fort Myers police officers.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the officers encountered the armed man around 11 a.m. When they approached him, they said that's when he opened fire and ran into the McDonald's on Palm Beach Blvd.

Sheriff Marceno said both departments were able to work together to help get everyone inside of the fast-food restaurant out safely.

During a news conference, he explained law enforcement was talking to him on a cellphone when the phone died. One of the officers was able to lend the man his phone so they could continue to talk.

Sheriff Marceno said the man refused to leave so the S.W.A.T. team released tear gas and took him into custody after. Following protocol, the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being taken to jail.



