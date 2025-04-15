Lehigh murder suspect appears in Lee County court

Lukas Carlton, the man who police say, stabbed a woman in a Lehigh Acres house, appeared in a Lee County courtroom on Tuesday.
The victim's husband says Lukas Carlton killed his own mother at a house on 56th Street West in Lehigh Acres on April 7th.
Carlton's facing a second degree murder charge, and was issued a public defender.
He was caught in Pasco County and spent a week there before being brought back to the area.
The suspect was previously found incompetent to stand trial in a Alachua County case.
Bond will not be set until Wednesday pending violation of probation.