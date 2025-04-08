Watch Now
Lehigh murder suspect arrested out-of-county

Lee County Sheriff's Office says Lukas Carlton was arrested in Pasco County.
UPDATE 5:11 pm.:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested the murder suspect in Pasco County.

Deputies say they arrested 23-year-old Lukas Carlton within the last hour.

According to detectives, they found a woman stabbed several times and her body was found in the garage. Deputies say she and Carlton had a "domestic relation."

The sheriff's office found him in Hillsborough County and Florida Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle in Pasco County where they arrested Carlton.

It's not clear if he was the driver or passenger.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of a woman in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies say the investigation started around 9:00 pm on Monday at the 3100 block of 56th Street West.

The sheriff's office says this is an isolated incident.

