Lee County Manager says farewell after 10 years

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Roger Desjarlais has served the Lee County community in various roles of county government, but after 23 years he is retiring.

Colleagues and community members said goodbye to Desjarlais as he attended his final Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Desjarlais announced his retirement two weeks after Fox 4 Investigates revealed he did not follow the Lee County Evacuation Plan during Hurricane Ian, giving barrier island residents less than 24 hours to evacuate.

Despite the criticism, many colleagues defended his decisions.

Friends and family of Desjarlais hugged, laughed and cried as he said his farewell today.

"I'm not very often at a loss for words, but it's kind of difficult today," said Desjarlais.

The County Manager Employment Agreement for his successor, David Harner, was brought to the meeting. After a quick deliberation, all members unanimously approved.

Harner will officially begin his role as the new County Manager on August 1.