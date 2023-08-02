Lee County deputy arrested for DUI, placed on leave

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputy was arrested was arrested for driving under the influence Wednesday morning, LCSO confirmed.

Deputy Keith Likus was pulled over by the Cape Coral Police Department for a traffic violation.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has placed Deputy Likus on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of investigation.

On July 25, one week prior to Deputy Likus' arrest, another LCSO deputy was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

LCSO said it is still working to learn the facts on this case, and will continue to provide information as it is available.