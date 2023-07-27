Lee County Sheriff's deputy arrested for suspicion of DUI

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Lee County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of driving under the influence following a crash in Cape Coral.

According to a police report, Deputy Roberto Fabela crashed into a ditch near Pine Island Road and Chiquita Boulevard on July 25 around 3:50 a.m. The report says he was in a Toyota Tacoma alone, which Sheriff Marceno says is the deputy's personal vehicle.

The report states Cape Coral Police conducted a field sobriety test and failed it. Prior to the test, an officer said Fabela's eyes were bloodshot and watery, his speech was slurred and unable to stand still. When asked to participate in a breathalyzer, the report states Fabela denied the test twice.

Fabela was arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno tells Fox 4 they are also doing an internal investigation alongside the criminal investigation.

"Once that is complete, then we do a secondary investigation, which is our internal affairs investigation," Marceno said. "That means all the facts and circumstances are documented. The criminal case is packaged up. The internal affairs case is packaged up. All details are then presented to the sheriff."

Marceno says he will make an appropriate decision as to further disciplinary action. Currently, Fabela is on administrative leave without pay, per standard policy.

Fabela has been with the Lee County Sheriff's Office for more than 19 years. Marceno says he works as a court bailiff and has not faced any disciplinary action in at least 5 years.

When asked if LCSO provides help for alcohol or mental health-related issues, Sheriff Marceno says his agency has help for deputies who need it.

"But if they need assistance, we are going to get them that assistance immediately," he said. "We do have programs in place and people that they can talk to and speak to, because again, we have to help our employees the best we can."