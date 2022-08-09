UPCOMING: LCSO to discuss ghost gun case

Fox 4 Live Weather

This event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.; the livestream player above will display weather information until closer to the scheduled event time. Look for a recorded version of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff's Office are due to discuss a case involving a judge's order to remove weapons and ammunition owned by an 18-year-old.

Prosecutors say Andrew Byrd built a so-called "ghost gun" that accidentally killed a 17-year-old girl. He was arrested for a juvenile probation violation.

MORE | Judge rules Byrd must hand over all firearms

A "ghost gun" is defined by prosecutors as a firearm built with parts purchased online and which has no serial number. It is illegal to own such a weapon in Florida unless it is properly registered.

Byrd has 72 hours from the time of the judge's ruling to hand over possession of the weapons and ammunition.

Fox 4 had asked officials about how they planned to make sure Byrd complies with the order and were directed to the announcement of this morning's briefing.

The main topic of the briefing, it should be noted, concerns another topic — school safety, with Lee County Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier as a guest speaker.