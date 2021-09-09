Teens charged with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Lee County teens are being charged with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting.

During a press conference, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, said on Wednesday, September 8th a teacher at Harns Marsh Middle School notified school resource officers and administrative staff that an 8th grade student may have been in possession of a gun.

A search was conducted and a firearm was not located, but a map of the school and the locations of cameras was found on the student. During their investigation, the Sheriff says Detectives identified two students who were plotting to carry out a school shooting. They learned the students took an interest in the Columbine shooting and were learning how to make pipe guns and buy firearms on the black market. A search of the teen's homes revealed a gun and several knives.

Detectives determined both teens will undergo an evaluation at a mental health facility.