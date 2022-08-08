Lee Judge says teen accused of building "ghost gun," must hand over all weapons

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County judge ordered an 18-year-old to hand over all his guns and ammunition. This was in response to a petition for a risk protection order filed by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The department claims Andrew Byrd is a danger to himself or others, a statement made in the petition filed on July 29. The petition comes a week after LCSO says a gun, built by Byrd, accidentally killed a 17-year-old girl.

In court documents, the lawyer representing the Lee County Sheriff's Office says Byrd built what's called a ghost gun. This is when you buy parts online and build a gun with no serial number, which is illegal in Florida unless you register the gun.

For this reason and many others, LCSO said Byrd should not have any guns, which was also the case before the deadly shooting happened.

In court on Monday, Judge Lee Schreiber granted the risk protection order. Byrd was not in court, but the judge did order a mental health evaluation alongside the approval. This has to be scheduled in seven days and completed in 30 days.

The petition says, "Although known weapons have been confiscated, the fact that he manufactures ghost guns makes it impossible to confirm that he has no other weapons." Court documents state Byrd must hand over all guns and ammunition and cannot get them back until August 2023.

The discovery of the ghost gun came on July 18. The Sheriff's Office went to Byrd's Lehigh Acres home for a death investigation. Documents say a 17-year-old girl accidentally fatally shot herself. Byrd told detectives he built the gun used in the shooting.

The LCSO petition goes on to say they also found a video on the girl's phone, showing Byrd pointing a gun at someone and laughing.

The problem LCSO's lawyer argues is Byrd, or anyone living at his home, is not supposed to have a gun. Byrd was on juvenile probation dating back to a January 2022 Florida Highway Patrol case involving two drug charges and having a gun, which documents say was also a ghost gun.

Following the deadly shooting, Byrd was only arrested for juvenile probation violation for possessing a gun.

It's a gun he absolutely cannot have right now. According to Florida law, he has three days to give it all up to the Sheriff's Office. We reached out to the Sheriff's Office about the approval of the risk protection order and how they plan to make sure Byrd complies with the order. A spokesperson says there will be a press conference Tuesday morning to address this topic.

There will be a compliance hearing to make sure he gives up all the guns and ammunition, but that can be canceled if he hands them over prior, state law says. The judge also said no three-day hearing is needed.

It's not clear if Byrd will be in court next time there is a hearing, but the judge says she would like to talk to him to see what services they can offer in order for him to "be well."