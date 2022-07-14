Kidnapped children return to Florida; parents last reported in Mexico

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police say two children who were abducted and taken out of the country by their parents last month are back in Florida.

Officials confirmed the girls, ages 2 months and 2 years old, are now in the protective custody of Hillsborough County Department of Children & Families officials.

While arrest warrants are in effect for parents Inmer Barrios, a former Lee County resident, and Evelin Sanchez-Rojas of Mexico, the adults are still in Mexico and not in law enforcement custody, according to most recent reports.

Investigators say the adults do not have legal custody of their children and drove to Nuevo Leon, Mexico after taking them in late June.

This prompted a Missing Child Alert; the children were located by Mexican officials shortly afterward.