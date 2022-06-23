Arrest warrant issued for mother of missing children, two mos, 2 years

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a mother of a two-month-old and 2-year-old after a missing child alert.

On Tuesday, Fort Myers Police officers went to assist Hillsborough County deputies in reference to two children missing.

In the initial investigation, FMPD found that both the children left with their mother, Evelin Sanchez-Rojas, and possibly a man identified as Inmer Barrios which is in violation of a court order according to FMPD.

Both the children were entered into the FCIC/ NCIC as missing and endangered.

Detectives contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) where it was determined they would issue a missing child alert. Detectives are also working closely with The U.S. Marshalls, The Federal Bureau of Investigations, and Homeland Security.

An arrest warrant is issued for the mother of the two, Sanchez-Rojas for interference with custody.

