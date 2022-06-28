Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Police to provide update on Barrios children's abduction

The children, ages 2 months and 2 years, were found in Mexico with their biological parents.
BarriosKidsAndAdults.png
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 06:39:53-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officials are expected to give more details about the case of two children reported missing last week.

According to U.S. Marshals, the parents of 2-month-old Genesis Barrios and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios fled to Mexico with the children in tow.

They were discovered in Linares, a small city outside Nuevo Leon, Mexico some 25 hours outside of Fort Myers.

How they traveled there is not clear, but biological parents Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and Immer Barrios face charges of interference of custody.

Fort Myers Police Department is planning an update on the case at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The livestream player below will automatically change to the scheduled event closer to the announced time. You may see alternate programming in the player before then. Look for a recorded version of the event along with new details in this article after its conclusion.

Fox 4 Live Weather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4