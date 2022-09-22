Watch Now
'I'mma shoot da scool:' Another message implies violence against SWFL campus

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Posted at 8:08 AM, Sep 22, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crime Stoppers is seeking tips after a message threatening violence at Riverdale High School was found scrawled on a restroom wall.

The message references Friday's date and reads, "I'mma shoot da scool if I fail EOC again!!!!" (sic)

According to officials, the message was found on a girl's restroom partition on Tuesday, and school administrators and deputies were soon notified.

Law enforcement confirmed there were increased patrols on campus Wednesday as a precaution and would remain in place for Thursday. Parents were made aware of the situation on Wednesday, they said.

Crime Stoppers released the image of the message on Friday in the hopes of obtaining tips leading toward the identity of the person who left it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-780-TIPS.

Schools in Southwest Florida and across the country have been increasingly targeted in threats and 'swatting' calls.

Law enforcement officials stress that fake threats bring real consequences, which can include arrest, prosecution, and a criminal record.

Amid social media posts, phone messages, and even bringing the topic up in conversation, officials ask anyone who "sees something" to "say something."

