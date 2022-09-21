Diplomat Middle student, 12, arrested for shooting threat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Diplomat Middle School student was arrested Tuesday for threatening to "shoot up" the school on a Snapchat post according to Cape Coral police.

A police report says that the school's resource officers were made aware of a threat where a girl posted a machine gun-style weapon on her Snapchat story with words that read “imma shoot up the school tmr.”

Cape Coral Police Department's Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Police found the 12-year-old girl at her home, where she admitted to posting the photo. She said that the gun on her post was a fake “blaster” gun that was broken. The girl told the police that the threat was also a joke.

A gray and orange SplatRball gun was found and taken in as evidence.

The girl was arrested and sent to Lee County Jail.

She was charged with the following:

*Written or Electronic Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting F.S.S. 812.10(2)(b).

