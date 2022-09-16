Cape Coral Police arrest 12-year-old for threatening to blow up a school bus

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 12-year-old middle school student was arrested for a school threat there this week.

Cape Coral Police say on Thursday they called out to 1809 SW 36th Terrace at Gulf Middle School for a school threat that was made the day before.

Officers say the school resource Officer was contacted by a concerned parent after a child made the statement that he would “blow up the bus” and “shoot up the school.”

Cape Coral Police say these threats occurred on the school bus in the presence of several other students who all confirmed the statements.

The suspect spoke with detectives he was asked if he made the statement that he would blow up the school bus.

Detectives say he said “yes” but the juvenile suspect said “I was only joking.”

The suspect was taken to the Lee County Jail.