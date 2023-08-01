Hot temperatures could cause growth in deadly freshwater amoeba, FGCU professor says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Since July 21, an extremely rare amoeba has killed two people in the United States.

The amoeba, Nagleria fowleri, is an organism that thrives in warm freshwater. Florida Gulf Coast University Water School professor Dr. Barry Rosen said with the hotter temperatures in Florida, more could be growing.

"It normally lives in the bottom of lakes, rivers, streams — any wet body," Rosen said. "If your season starts earlier cause it’s warmer and it lasts longer because it’s warmer longer, you’ve got a longer growing season for amoeba for cyanobacteria."

Being infected with the amoeba is extremely rare. Since 1962 there have only been 157 cases across the U.S., according to the CDC. This year, the infection killed a 2-year-old in Nevada and another person in Georgia in July.

Back in February 2023, the CDC reported a Nagleria fowleri case in Charlotte County. In a statement, the agency said a man was infected using a sinus rinse with tap water.

Fox 4 reached out to the Department of Health on Tuesday and a spokesperson said the investigation into the source of the amoeba is closed. No other details were given.

"The biggest problem and the highest incident happens with young people who jump in the water and the water shoots up their nose," Rosen explained.

That's the only way to be infected with the brain-eating amoeba. While it's in warm water, researchers cannot tell exactly how much of it is in our water.

"You have to look at thousands of gallons of water to try and find it," Rosen said. "And we don't have a good test for it."

Though Rosen said technology is advancing, and that could be why we're hearing about more cases.

"And we’re probably getting better at figuring out what it is sooner," he said. "Better techniques, more awareness honestly."

While the infection can now be diagnosed sooner, Rosen said it still has a 97% fatality rate. According to the CDC, Florida has the second most deaths.

Rosen said to not be alarmed, but stay aware. To protect yourself, the CDC recommends wearing nose clips in warm freshwater, or simply plugging your nose. You should also avoid stirring up dirt in shallow, freshwater because the amoeba lives at the bottom.

Also, if you're rinsing your sinuses, use distilled water.

"You don’t want to give it access and that’s the bottom line," Rosen said.